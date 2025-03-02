Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on March 6th

Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.
Franklin Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of BATS FLBL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,784 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.30.
Franklin Senior Loan ETF Company Profile
