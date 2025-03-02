Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLYE) Short Interest Up 253.9% in February

Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLYE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 977,100 shares, an increase of 253.9% from the January 31st total of 276,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 12.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Fly-E Group Price Performance

Shares of FLYE stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.45. 100,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,969. Fly-E Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59.

Fly-E Group (NASDAQ:FLYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter.

Fly-E Group Company Profile

Fly-E Group, Inc engages in the designing, installing, and selling of smart electric motorcycles (e-motorcycles), electric bikes, electric scooters, and related accessories under the Fly E-Bike brand in the United States and Canada. It offers e-mopeds, e-motorcycles, e-tricycles, e-bikes, and e-scooters; and traditional bikes.

