Flputnam Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VBR opened at $197.79 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $177.15 and a 52-week high of $219.01. The company has a market cap of $103.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.67 and a 200 day moving average of $202.03.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.