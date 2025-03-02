Flputnam Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 645.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 84.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:OMC opened at $82.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.31 and a 1-year high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMC. Barclays cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Argus cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

