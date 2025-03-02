Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases 18,555 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 86.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,555 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 393.6% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $88.71 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $81.14 and a 1 year high of $105.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.00 and its 200 day moving average is $95.75.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

