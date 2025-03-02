Flputnam Investment Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 98.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358,044 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. TD Cowen cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.64.
Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark
In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,420. This represents a 49.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 1.3 %
NYSE:KMB opened at $142.00 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $122.98 and a 1 year high of $149.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.41.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.75%.
Kimberly-Clark Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
