Flputnam Investment Management Co. Increases Stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,247 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned about 0.40% of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $6,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,654,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 122,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

CLIP stock opened at $100.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.30. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.56.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.