Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $3.72 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned 0.19% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYX opened at $48.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.05. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $50.35.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

