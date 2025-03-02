Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $2.88 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 80.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,277 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 50,666 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,973 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,118,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,312 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $289.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.11.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $245.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.07 and a 200-day moving average of $250.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $206.71 and a one year high of $277.60.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.07. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $249.37 per share, for a total transaction of $87,279.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,979.50. This represents a 3.50 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Lamphere purchased 607 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $259.86 per share, with a total value of $157,735.02. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,271.82. This trade represents a 32.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

