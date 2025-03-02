Flputnam Investment Management Co. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Syntax Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $237.59 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $209.81 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.19 and a 200-day moving average of $242.32.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

