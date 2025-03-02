Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,719,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,968 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.31% of Flowserve worth $98,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,211,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Flowserve by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 1,922.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 117,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 111,807 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 231,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on FLS shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Flowserve from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Flowserve from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Flowserve Price Performance

NYSE:FLS opened at $55.03 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $41.78 and a 12-month high of $65.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. Research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

About Flowserve

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.