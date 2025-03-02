FIT Hon Teng (OTCMKTS:FITGF) Stock Price Down 17.1% – Here’s What Happened

FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF – Get Free Report) traded down 17.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 3,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.38.

About FIT Hon Teng

FIT Hon Teng Limited manufactures and sells mobile and wireless devices and connectors in Taiwan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Intermediate Products and Consumer Products. The company provides RF antenna cable and module assemblies; coaxial, internal, external, RJ, wire harness, USB, E/M, EM, flat, high speed, power, ribbon, SAS, and S-ATA cable assemblies; light source products; backplane, card, edgecard, memory, high speed, input/output, power, storage, and wire to board/board to board connectors; sockets and terminal blocks; and wired headsets, speaker systems, and power accessories.

