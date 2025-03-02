Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 51,492 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,432,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 51,492 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.57% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $67,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTO. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

Shares of ZTO opened at $19.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average of $21.00. ZTO Express has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HSBC lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Hsbc Global Res lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZTO

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

(Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.