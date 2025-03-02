Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 106,116 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,007,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,116 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 10.98% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $93,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,049,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:PNQI opened at $48.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.70. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $51.32. The stock has a market cap of $856.05 million, a P/E ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

