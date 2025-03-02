Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 19,804 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,980 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,804 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $61,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 63,366,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,078,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131,160 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,306,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,389,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869,795 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Shopify by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,408,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $593,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,981 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Shopify by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,848,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,323,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $143.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.31.

Shopify Stock Up 1.0 %

Shopify stock opened at $111.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.98 billion, a PE ratio of 72.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.47. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $129.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.88 and a 200-day moving average of $96.94.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.