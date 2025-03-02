Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 19,724 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,220,575 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,724 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of EOG Resources worth $149,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,837,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,948 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 1,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target (down previously from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.30.

EOG Resources stock opened at $126.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.89. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.83 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $71.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.27.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.40%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,162,365.67. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

