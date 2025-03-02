Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,188,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,390 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 2.37% of Urban Outfitters worth $120,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,087 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ URBN opened at $58.19 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $60.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $757,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 495,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,012,448. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URBN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

View Our Latest Report on Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.