Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $104.90 Million Stock Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANFFree Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 701,798 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,970 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $104,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANF. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth $73,048,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,017,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $142,379,000 after purchasing an additional 204,901 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 561.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 125,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,564,000 after purchasing an additional 106,577 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth $11,852,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $12,406,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $459,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,800. This represents a 30.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.25.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $102.94 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.12 and a fifty-two week high of $196.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.33. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.49.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

