Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,090,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,664 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $59,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 115.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 69,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 37,266 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 102,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 29,171 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 18,530 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOMB. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

In other news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.76 per share, for a total transaction of $307,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,693,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,122,278.32. This represents a 0.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HOMB stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.67 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.39%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 38.61%.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

