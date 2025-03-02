Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,885,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,959 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of U.S. Bancorp worth $233,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 55,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 29.5% in the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 293,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 56,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 64,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $46.93 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.83. The company has a market capitalization of $73.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.77%.

In related news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,427,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,006.10. The trade was a 23.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,114,246.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. This represents a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.21.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

