Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 507,008 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,674,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507,008 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.71% of ASE Technology worth $157,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in ASE Technology by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 41,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 15,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 149,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 33,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $10.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.17. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $12.86.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

