Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 35,571 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,623,204 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,571 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Itaú Unibanco worth $251,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 412,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 93,904 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 305.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 160,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 121,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 291,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of ITUB opened at $5.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average of $5.94. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 12.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.80 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Itaú Unibanco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Itaú Unibanco from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.90.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

