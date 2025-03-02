FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
FirstGroup Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FGROY remained flat at $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316. FirstGroup has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.98.
About FirstGroup
