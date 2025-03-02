FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

FirstGroup Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FGROY remained flat at $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316. FirstGroup has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.98.

Get FirstGroup alerts:

About FirstGroup

(Get Free Report)

Read More

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,800 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.