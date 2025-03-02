First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 99.4% from the January 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ QABA traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $56.44. The stock had a trading volume of 9,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,050. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.98. The stock has a market cap of $124.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.92.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3361 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 66,817 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 70,324 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,012,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-listed banks and thrifts, excluding the 50 largest. QABA was launched on Jun 29, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.

