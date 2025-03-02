First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 99.4% from the January 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ QABA traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $56.44. The stock had a trading volume of 9,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,050. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.98. The stock has a market cap of $124.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.92.
First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3361 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-listed banks and thrifts, excluding the 50 largest. QABA was launched on Jun 29, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.
