First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV) Shares Bought by Maia Wealth LLC

Maia Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC owned about 0.23% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGOV. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $14,089,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,182,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 447.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 217,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 177,485 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 938,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,033,000 after acquiring an additional 137,364 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,479,000.

Get First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.50. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.