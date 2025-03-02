First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 54.8% from the January 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLN. Headland Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,091,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 14,960 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 53.3% during the third quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 225.1% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.50. 622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,457. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.00. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $21.07.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

