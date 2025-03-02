First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.46 and traded as high as $18.81. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund shares last traded at $18.77, with a volume of 88,244 shares.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.73.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.
