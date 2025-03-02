First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.46 and traded as high as $18.81. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund shares last traded at $18.77, with a volume of 88,244 shares.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.73.

Get First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 1,279.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 187,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 174,156 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 22.6% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 116,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 7.8% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 90,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 69.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 30,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 14.3% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.