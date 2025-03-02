First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 682,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the previous session’s volume of 293,924 shares.The stock last traded at $30.93 and had previously closed at $30.96.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $975.93 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.80.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Growth Strength ETF

About First Trust Growth Strength ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTGS. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,903,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,812,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,719,000 after buying an additional 945,823 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,454,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,658,000 after buying an additional 418,807 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 709,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,264,000 after buying an additional 280,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 392,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after buying an additional 172,198 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

