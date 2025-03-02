First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 682,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the previous session’s volume of 293,924 shares.The stock last traded at $30.93 and had previously closed at $30.96.
The stock has a market cap of $975.93 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.80.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.
The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.
