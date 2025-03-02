First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 122.1% from the January 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Seacoast Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp by 36.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares in the last quarter. Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Seacoast Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Seacoast Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $363,000. 38.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Seacoast Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ FSEA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.90. 22,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,256. First Seacoast Bancorp has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $11.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59. The stock has a market cap of $51.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

