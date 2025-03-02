First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) SVP Sells $200,202.93 in Stock

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) SVP Lisa W. Cornehl sold 3,057 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $200,202.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,299.25. This represents a 11.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

First American Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of FAF opened at $65.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.21. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $70.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52 and a beta of 1.33.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.22. First American Financial had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 172.80%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FAF shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First American Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAF. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in First American Financial by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First American Financial by 132.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in First American Financial by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 214.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

