Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,136 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 6.3% of Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $21,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $180.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.59. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $125.78 and a 1-year high of $226.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6855 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.