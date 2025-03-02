Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. Buys 3,603 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the quarter. Builders FirstSource accounts for about 1.8% of Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $5,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 728.6% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.72.

NYSE BLDR opened at $139.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.03. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.75 and a 52-week high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

