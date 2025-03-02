Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG) Director Buys C$30,320.00 in Stock

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) Director Mike Andrade purchased 4,000 shares of Firan Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.58 per share, with a total value of C$30,320.00.
Firan Technology Group Price Performance
Shares of FTG opened at C$7.67 on Friday. Firan Technology Group Co. has a 1-year low of C$4.75 and a 1-year high of C$8.92. The stock has a market cap of C$193.31 million, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.28, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.06.
About Firan Technology Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Firan Technology Group
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.