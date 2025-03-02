Financial Security Advisor Inc. Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Financial Security Advisor Inc. trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.1% of Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HSBC lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $111.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.23. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $104.03 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $483.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

