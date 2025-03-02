Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,080,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 407.4% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $177.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.15. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.12 and a fifty-two week high of $193.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.37.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

