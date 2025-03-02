Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Fidelity Disruptors ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Disruptors ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Disruptors ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 189,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 14,225 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Disruptors ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ FDIF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.72. 17,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,717. Fidelity Disruptors ETF has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $33.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.40. The company has a market cap of $91.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Fidelity Disruptors ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Disruptors ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Fidelity Disruptors ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

The Fidelity Disruptors ETF (FDIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a suite of global Fidelity ETFs, all of which are tied with disruptive technologies in automation, communications, finance, medicine, and technology.

