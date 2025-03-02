Fertilizer Stocks To Follow Today – March 1st

Union Pacific, CSX, and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras are the three Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks refer to the quantities of various nutrient-based agricultural inputs, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, that are maintained for use in crop production. They play a crucial role in ensuring that farmers have timely access to essential nutrients, while also helping manage supply chain logistics, market fluctuations, and long-term soil fertility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Shares of UNP traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.94. 3,252,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,970. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.93. The company has a market cap of $149.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $218.55 and a 1 year high of $258.07.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.01. 21,082,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,273,576. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.70. The company has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CSX has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $38.61.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of PBR traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.35. 25,692,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,626,796. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15. The company has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

