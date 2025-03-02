Fei USD (FEI) Market Cap Hits $4.66 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Fei USD token can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00001141 BTC on exchanges. Fei USD has a market cap of $4.66 million and $24,445.02 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00003889 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00024475 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00004308 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000327 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 5,013,883 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,755,664 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

