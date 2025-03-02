Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Federal Signal Stock Down 0.8 %

Federal Signal stock opened at $81.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.93 and its 200-day moving average is $92.70. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $76.85 and a fifty-two week high of $102.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $472.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

Institutional Trading of Federal Signal

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,686,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 18,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 174,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,113,000 after acquiring an additional 21,971 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

