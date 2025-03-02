Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Short Interest Up 255.0% in February

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a growth of 255.0% from the January 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Fairfax India Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FFXDF opened at $18.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.88. Fairfax India has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -58.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Fairfax India alerts:

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation operates as an investment holding company in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted and dependent in India. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.