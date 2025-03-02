Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Stock Price Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2,051.71 and last traded at C$2,042.60. Approximately 24,687 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 72,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2,039.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on FFH. CIBC boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$2,200.00 to C$2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cormark upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$2,125.00 to C$2,250.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,850.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

Insider Activity at Fairfax Financial

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2,003.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1,841.27. The stock has a market cap of C$33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Fairfax Financial news, Director Brian Johnston Porter purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2,104.88 per share, with a total value of C$210,488.00. Also, Director R. William Mcfarland sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.21, for a total value of C$121,008.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 111 shares of company stock worth $232,454. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fairfax Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.