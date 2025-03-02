Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Shares Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2,051.71 and last traded at C$2,043.47. 37,363 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 73,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2,039.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on FFH. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Cormark raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$2,125.00 to C$2,250.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,850.00 to C$2,200.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$2,200.00 to C$2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FFH

Fairfax Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Fairfax Financial

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2,003.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$1,841.27. The stock has a market cap of C$33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Fairfax Financial news, Director R. William Mcfarland sold 4,800 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.21, for a total value of C$121,008.00. Also, Director Brian Johnston Porter acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2,104.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$210,488.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 111 shares of company stock valued at $232,454. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.