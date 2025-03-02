Fair Oaks Income 2021 (LON:FAIR) Shares Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Fair Oaks Income 2021 (LON:FAIR – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.55 ($0.01). Approximately 403,336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 509,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.56 ($0.01).

Fair Oaks Income 2021 Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £230.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.55.

Fair Oaks Income 2021 Company Profile

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

