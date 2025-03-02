Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Argyle Capital Management LLC

Argyle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $111.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $104.03 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $483.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

