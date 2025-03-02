Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th.
Evolution Mining Stock Performance
Evolution Mining stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. Evolution Mining has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19.
Evolution Mining Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Evolution Mining
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.