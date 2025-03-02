Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Short Interest Up 104.0% in February

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 104.0% from the January 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Euroseas Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of ESEA stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,335. Euroseas has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $50.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $248.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Euroseas alerts:

Euroseas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. This is a positive change from Euroseas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Euroseas’s payout ratio is presently 14.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESEA

Institutional Trading of Euroseas

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 67.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 1,611.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the third quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

About Euroseas

(Get Free Report)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.