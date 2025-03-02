Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

Epsilon Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ EPSN opened at $6.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.88. Epsilon Energy has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The company has a market cap of $144.26 million, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.37.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a North American onshore independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

