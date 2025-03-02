Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.
Epsilon Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ EPSN opened at $6.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.88. Epsilon Energy has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The company has a market cap of $144.26 million, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.37.
Epsilon Energy Company Profile
