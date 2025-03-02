EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,087 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 64.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,284,228 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $694,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,134 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 856.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200,851 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $147,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,334 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 577.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 696,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $85,389,000 after purchasing an additional 593,823 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,284,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 21,218.1% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 352,602 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $43,222,000 after purchasing an additional 350,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,365.67. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $126.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $71.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.27. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.83 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (down from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.