Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.28 and last traded at $23.75, with a volume of 289802 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Endava from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endava currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

Endava Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.45, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). Endava had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $250.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.33 million. On average, analysts expect that Endava plc will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endava

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Endava by 613.0% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,198,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,403 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Endava by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,533,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,073,000 after purchasing an additional 842,433 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Endava by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,806,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,807,000 after purchasing an additional 805,903 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Endava by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 858,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,540,000 after purchasing an additional 560,190 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Endava in the fourth quarter worth $14,698,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

See Also

