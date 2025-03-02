Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1,514.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,799,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $194,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502,115 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 27.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,278,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $498,734,000 after buying an additional 2,668,692 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 12.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,163,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $737,754,000 after buying an additional 2,061,758 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 55.2% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,143,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $168,258,000 after buying an additional 1,472,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 44.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,838,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,098,000 after buying an additional 1,183,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB opened at $42.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.00. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.85 and a 1-year high of $45.78.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 155.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

View Our Latest Report on ENB

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.